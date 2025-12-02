Can-Am rolls out HVAC-equipped SxS, new color scheme for electric ATV

Just months after showcasing a range of product innovations across its off-road portfolio at Club BRP in Boston, Can-Am just announced a new package of the popular Defender and a new color for the Outlander Electric.

The Can-Am Defender DPS CAB HD10 with HVAC delivers workhorse capability and premium comfort starting at $23,999) (Photos: BRP)

The new Defender DPS CAB HD10 comes with a heating, venting, and air-conditioning climate system. It is available in three-seat ($23,999) and Max six-seat ($27,299) configurations — bringing incredible value to the HVAC-equipped side-by-side category. Meanwhile, the new Dark Wildland Camo Outlander Electric, starting at $13,599, delivers a reliable machine tailored for the hunting and outdoor community.

With a lineup already designed for farmers, ranchers, and off-road enthusiasts, the new Defender DPS CAB HD10 with HVAC package brings performance and reliability to even more riders, thanks to a lower price point. It comes equipped with a full cab, HVAC-equipped, a Rotax HD10 powertrain, CVT transmission, and a robust chassis.

Can-Am is also introducing a new Dark Wildland Camo colorway for its 2026 Outlander Electric. It produces 47 horsepower and 53 lb-ft of torque, with a claimed range of 50 miles in ideal conditions. Designed with hunters in mind, this new option enhances concealment in natural environments, making it an ideal companion for tracking game, navigating dense trails, and giving hunters a more natural and quiet hunting experience.

The new Dark Wildland Camo Can-Am Outlander Electric is a great option for hunters.



“We’re committed to making adventure and utility more accessible to riders everywhere,” says Jeremi Doyon-Roch, marketing director at Can-Am Off-Road. “Our new Can-Am Defender DPS CAB HD10 with HVAC package means more people can experience the durability and versatility that’s made it the most unstoppable workhorse in the field. And with the introduction of our new Dark Wildland Camo colorway for the Outlander Electric, hunters can now be better equipped than ever before to pursue game in the backcountry.”

The Defender DPS CAB HD10 with HVAC and the Dark Wildland Camo Outlander Electric coloration will be available at select Can-Am dealers in early 2026. To learn more about these models and the rest of the Can-Am Off-Road lineup, visit can-am.brp.com.