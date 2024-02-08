Moto Guzzi has released the V7 Stone Ten that celebrates 10 years of the Moto Guzzi Proud Owners Club, the official community of Eagle brand owners and fans. The V7 will be unveiled at the Verona Motor Bike Expo, a unique show that exemplifies authentic two-wheel passion.

Over these ten years, thousands of riders who share the same passion for the twin-cylinders from Mandello have come together to compare notes, share experiences, meet at rallies and events organized by the community. The community has become a place where friendships are forged in full Guzzisti spirit and the growing circle currently includes over 50,000 members from all over the world.

The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten celebrates 10 years of the Moto Guzzi Proud Owners Club. Photos courtesy of Moto Guzzi

The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten expresses the vitality of the Guzzisti community through a new sport-inspired outfit. A black and white checkered stripe with a red border runs across the upper part of the fuel tank, perfectly blending with the black painted surface. The fuel tank is characterized by a glossy pastel white color scheme, contrasting with the black side panels.

The V7 Stone Ten’s sporty nature is emphasized by the red rear shock absorber springs and by the contrasting red stitching on the seat, unique to this model. The unmistakable eagles on the sides of the fuel tank are also red, as are the words “Moto Guzzi” on the channel of both wheel rims. A plate on the handlebar riser identifies it as the special edition.

The V7 Stone Ten features a black and white checkered strip across the fuel tank and a red rear shock absorber to complete the sporty look of the model.

The equipment package includes “bar end” rear-view mirrors, which give the Stone Ten a more sleek and dynamic profile, as well as the billet black anodized aluminum fuel cap. This customized look extends to the Moto Guzzi 850 twin-cylinder, with the head covers in an elegant graphite color and throttle body covers in black anodized aluminum.

The most ‘muscular’ aspect of the V7 Stone Ten is the Arrow exhaust system with Moto Guzzi branded silencers, which increases the performance of the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten, both in terms of power, which goes from 65.2 to 66.5 HP at 6700 RPM, and maximum torque, which increases from 53.8 lb-ft to 55.3 lb-ft at 4900 RPM. The Arrow exhaust fitted on the “Ten” version is also sold separately as an accessory for all Moto Guzzi V7 models.

The new model will be available in the Moto Guzzi dealer network starting in April 2024 with an MSRP of $9,990 plus road tax and registration.