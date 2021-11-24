EICMA: Moto Guzzi’s V100 Mandello makes world premiere

In marking its centenary in 2021, Moto Guzzi does not just celebrate a milestone but rather a starting point, a base on which to construct the future. The beginning of a new century in which Moto Guzzi will continue producing magnificent motorcycles, authentic and strong in character.

Oozing with charm and cutting-edge technology, these modern machines will be proudly made in Italy, as always, at the Mandello del Lario factory, which will continue to be the epicenter of Moto Guzzi passion.

The Moto Guzzi headquarters will also benefit from a new look, the result of an ambitious project to reconstruct, expand and develop over the coming years. The factory will be opened to the public, becoming a place in which to meet and share the love for motorcycling. This brand-new industrial vision, based on the concepts of environmental sustainability and the efficient use of resources, will serve to promote a totally unique technical and cultural heritage by carefully balancing tradition and innovation, engineering, and design.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, a First Step Toward 2121

“100” as in the history written during its first century, one of passion, skill, innovation, and success, both sporting and commercial. “100” as in the second century that has just begun. “100” to indicate, as is Moto Guzzi tradition, the displacement of the very modern new engine, the basis for a family of new generation motorcycles that will come to light in the future.

Revealed this week at EICMA in Milan, the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello will mark the start of a brand-new chapter in the Moto Guzzi story. A bike that refuses to conform or fit into just one category, it will combine dynamic flair with the travel vocation that lives in the soul of every Moto Guzzi. A never-before-seen Moto Guzzi, one characterized by cutting-edge technology, as the brand paves the way towards the future with innovative technical solutions and aerodynamics.

V100 Mandello will also present an innovative design which, as with all Moto Guzzis, focuses on showcasing the unique and inimitable V-twin engine. Lines that are far from nostalgic and that offer a modern take on the very cornerstones of Moto Guzzi style. This is clear to see in the shapes of the tank, which appear to be molded directly to the muscular engine heads, in the under-seat side panels, the slots of which are a clear reference to the legendary 1976 Le Mans, and in the top fairing, a tribute to the 1981 Le Mans 850 III. A 21st century bike, in its style and technology, that embodies the character and authenticity typical of all Moto Guzzis.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello will represent a turning point in the brand's history, the project introducing some very important technological innovations. It will be the very first motorcycle to offer adaptive aerodynamics, and the first Moto Guzzi to be equipped with advanced electronic solutions such as the six-axis inertial platform, cornering ABS, semi-active suspension, and the quick shifter, to cite just a few of the most important features.

And it will be the first Moto Guzzi to be powered by the new “compact block” engine, with its sophisticated technical characteristics. Tradition is respected with the 90° transverse V architecture of the twin, which guarantees that unique torque delivery and inimitable Moto Guzzi sound, but the project is in fact all new.

An innovative design has allowed for the development of an extremely compact and lightweight engine, which is 103 mm shorter than the V85 TT small block. The new twin stands out from all the engines recently built in Mandello del Lario for its cylinder heads, which are rotated by 90°, a decision that increases on-board comfort and rationalizes the positioning of components in the intake and electronic injection systems.

Its actual displacement equates to 1042cc, while timing involves a double overhead camshaft with finger followers and four valves per cylinder, which are chain driven. It also flaunts a wet sump lubrication system, a liquid cooling system, and a hydraulically controlled wet clutch.

Performance is second to none, with power more than 115 HP and torque of more than 105 Nm, with 90% already available at 3500 rpm and the limiter set at 9500 rpm. Data that effectively showcases the character and power of the new engine, gutsy and with real drive already at low speeds, and able to offer a riding experience worthy of the Moto Guzzi name.

The shaft drive employs a long aluminum single-sided swingarm, now positioned on the left. The drive shaft exit position, much lower with respect to previous Moto Guzzi engines, does away with any suspension reaction owing to the transfer of torque, with no need for linkage on the swingarm. This makes for a smooth ride during both acceleration and release, like that offered by a chain drive, but with the typical advantages of the shaft, so less maintenance and greater cleanliness.

The sports character of V100 Mandello does not just have to do with the performance of the new engine, but also the qualities of a compact and manageable chassis, which offers excitement through the turns and fast sections but also real stability over more long-range trips, with that inimitable front wheel feeling, synonymous with fun and riding pleasure. This is also thanks to the steel tube frame with 1486 mm wheelbase, fruit of a first-rate Moto Guzzi construction culture and ideal for showcasing the bike's agility.

Its touring attitude is boosted thanks to the significant comfort that the generous saddle and active, relaxed riding position afford. The adoption of a single variable-section aluminum handlebar is in line with the philosophy of the model, perfect for ensuring control during sports riding while also offering a higher and more relaxed riding position when touring. Two-person travel is at the base of the project, the passenger able to count on a significant, well-padded portion of saddle and practical grab handles, with a posture that ensures a relaxing trip. The comprehensive, dedicated accessories catalogue also includes a set of bike cases, which do not require any additional supports for assembly and contain both the side bulk and weight of the bike. Moto Guzzi technology also contributes to increasing both comfort and air protection, with the world-first adoption of an adaptive aerodynamic system that automatically adjusts the position of deflectors on the sides of the 17.5-liter tank depending on the speed and selected Riding Mode. The fully raised aerodynamic appendages reduce air pressure on the rider by 22%, which brings V100 Mandello close to the level of air protection afforded by more voluminous and less sporty tourers, thanks also to the protection provided by the top fairing, the height of which can be electronically adjusted.

This system contributes to what is a first-rate electronics package, comprising the Ride by Wire electronic accelerator for precise performance and consumption control, the advanced Marelli 11MP ECU, the six-axis inertial platform for effective management of the electronic controls, cruise control, and Cornering ABS to ensure active safety when braking through the turns.

Four Riding Modes are available, namely Travel, Sport, Rain and Road. Each of these manages three different engine mappings, four levels of traction control, three levels of engine brake and (in the version that introduces them as standard) also calibration of the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, which can adapt automatically, minute by minute, to suit the type of riding and the road conditions, for the best possible bike behavior in any situation.

As ever, Moto Guzzi technology does not only aim to ensure a safe and exciting ride, but also facilitate life on-board. The rider need only select the Riding Mode that best suits their riding requirements to benefit from the best automatic adjustment of the electronic parameters, which can also be personalized so that every rider can find their preferred settings. Also included as standard is the 5" color TFT instrumentation, full LED lighting with DRL and the “bending lights” system with a pair of additional lights that illuminate the entire corner, increasing visibility when leaning.

V100 Mandello is available in two versions, which differ in terms of their trim. The more comprehensive version includes Öhlins semi-active suspension as standard, but also the quick shift, heated hand grips, and the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform that allows a smartphone to be connected to the instrumentation via Bluetooth to extend its functions. Moto Guzzi MIA includes both the infotainment system for management of the voice assistant, phone calls and music via the intuitive handlebar controls, and the GPS function, which allows the rider to view directions directly on the instrument panel once a destination is set on the smartphone.