Moto Guzzi announces new factory, museum and model

Moto Guzzi didn't get to celebrate its centennial the way it wanted to - thank you very much, COVID! - but the brand still made a splash when it announced several bold initiatives, including a new factory and museum in Italy plus the new V1000 Mandello motorcycles.

Our sister publication Rider Magazine broke the news on September 10 about how Moto Guzzi commissioned a U.S. architect and designer to create a new facility that Guzzi officials said, "will be founded on culture, design, and mechanics, with a strong green focus." The facility will be at the company's current factory site in Mandello del Lario, Italy.

More pressing for North American Guzzi dealers, though, is the unveiling of the V1000 Mandello - kind of. The vehicle was announced, a few photos were floated, but ultimately the machine will be formally released on November 23rd at the EICMA International Motorcycle Show in Milan.

The V1000 Mandello looks very sporty, with its single rear swing arm and sculpted design lines. The cylinders from the 90-degree V-Twin engine jut out from each side in front of the driver's knees, a contrast to more traditional front-and-back V-Twins.

The 100 year anniversary party, meanwhile, wasn't cancelled; it'll just have to wait. It's planned for September of 2022 in Italy.

Read more about Moto Guzzis plans and see more pictures of the bike at Ridermagazine.com.

