Moto Guzzi prepares to open its doors again this fall

Moto Guzzi has announced the return of its open house this year, which will be held in Mandello del Lario, Italy from Sep. 7-10.

The Mandello del Lario factory will open its doors to welcome and entertain thousands of motorcyclists arriving from all over the world. Families and tourists will also join and experience a party in the extraordinary setting of the eastern branch of Lake Como.

The Moto Guzzi Open House will be held in Mandello del Lario this September. Photos courtesy of Moto Guzzi

The open house schedule will be packed with events and the village in the factory will be the traditional focal point for the celebrations. The Moto Guzzi museum, recently renovated and with its entire motorcycle collection completely restored, will be a must see for visitors.

The Moto Guzzi celebration will involve the Mandello del Lario community, making the weekend of celebration unforgettable with venues and shops open to offer guests at the 2023 Open House the warmest of welcomes.

The open house will offer four days of celebration, music, entertainment, engines and fun.

During the open house, the Moto Guzzi museum and doors of Moto Guzzi will be open to visitors.