Moto Guzzi releases U.S. Experience tour dates

Moto Guzzi has announced the dates and locations for the 2023 Experience tour in the U.S. Launched in Europe in 2017 and expanded to the U.S. in 2021, the Moto Guzzi Experience provides riders with three unique opportunities to partake in all-inclusive adventures and fully immerse themselves in the thrill of the open road fueled by Moto Guzzi.

For the third consecutive year, the Moto Guzzi Experience tour will return to picturesque destinations across the U.S. to tap into motorcycling’s passionate core of enjoying the ride. The tours will kick off July 14 at one of America’s most famous postcard destinations with a scenic adventure route through Yellowstone National Park. This experience will take Guzzi riders through the famous park, with routes along Montana’s breathtaking Beartooth Highway and the Chief Joeseph Scenic Byway in Wyoming.

New in 2023, the Moto Guzzi Experience offers a unique trip through the legendary Smoky Mountains of Tennessee from Aug. 30 to Sep. 4. Riding enthusiasts will enjoy the rich colors during the changing of the leaves along some of the state’s top scenic and technical roads. Continuing the theme of lush trees and winding roads, the Ozark Moto Guzzi Experience in October will take riders through the hidden gem hillscapes of the central states.

Throughout the 2023 tour, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the range of new Moto Guzzi V100 and V85 TT models. The Moto Guzzi V100 sets the benchmark in motorcycling innovation with a powerful all-rounder that delivers on comfort, advanced technology and sheer riding pleasure. It is the first street motorcycle to incorporate adaptive aerodynamics, which reduces air pressure on the rider by automatically adjusting the position of the deflectors in line with the speed and selected riding mode. Cruise control, a wide power band and automatically adjusting suspension add to the V100 riding experience. The classic travel enduro, the Moto Guzzi V85 TT, is an extremely capable package with its higher-performance Euro 5 engine and heightened torque at low and mid rpm, and is now available in five different colorways.

These exceptional all-inclusive experiences offer full board with lunches on the road, dinners at select locations, use of Moto Guzzi motorcycles, fuel and every type of assistance during the journey for participants. Back by popular demand, for participants who decide they must own one, Moto Guzzi will offer a credit of half the trip cost toward the purchase invoice of a brand-new Moto Guzzi V100 or V85 TT.

In addition to experiencing the latest Moto Guzzi motorcycles, the Moto Guzzi Experience is open to the faithful Guzzi bikers of The Moto Guzzi Proud Owners Club – the official Moto Guzzi community with 45,000 members – and all motorcyclists wishing to experience the spirited Moto Guzzi brand community. The multi-day rides are the perfect way to discover new territory and form friendships with other riding companions.

Visit the Moto Guzzi website for more information about the Moto Guzzi Experience.

2023 Event Schedule Yellowstone June 28 – July 3, 2023 Advertisement Smoky Mountains August 30 – September 4, 2023 Ozarks October 18-23, 2023