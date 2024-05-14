Moto Guzzi shares Northeast Demo Tour details
Moto Guzzi USA has announced its Northeast Demo Tour that will offer motorcyclists across the region the opportunity to get behind bars of its newest models. These models include the new Moto Guzzi Stelvio which has returned for 2024, the iconic V7 range, with a namesake that extends more than 50 years and the technologically advanced Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello.
Knowledgeable Moto Guzzi staff will be on hand at every location to answer questions, provide expert advice and lead guided rides. This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the Moto Guzzi brand and discover the perfect Italian machine. The tour will visit dealerships throughout the Northeastern region, with event dates scheduled below and more to be added.
May 18
Wide World Motoplex West Chester | 315 Westtown Rd, West Chester, PA 19382
May 29 – June 2
Americade | 48 Canada St, Lake George, NY 12845
June 14
Blackmans | 4911 Buckeye RD, Emmaus, PA 18049
June 15
Flemington Powersports | 300 US-202, Flemington, NJ 08822
June 21
North American Warhorse | 1000 Dunham Dr, Dunmore, PA 18512
June 22
BMG Powersports | 2677 NY-17M, Goshen, NY 10924
July 13
Peake Offroad | 6551 Pratt Rd, Williamson, NY 14589
July 19
Xtreme Machines | 700 NJ-33, Millstone, NJ 08535
July 20
Moto Richmond | 6000 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA 23225
July 27
Hamlin Cycles | 44 Grassy Plain St, Bethel, CT 06801
August 10
Seacoast Powersports | 19 Lafayette Rd, Hampton Falls, NH 03844
August 17
Razee Cycles | 730 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852
September 14
Kissel Motorsports *In Conjunction with 2024 PA Moto Guzzi Rally* | 5165 E Pleasant Valley Blvd, Tyrone, PA 16686