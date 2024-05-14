Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Moto Guzzi shares Northeast Demo Tour details

The StaffMay 14, 2024

Moto Guzzi USA has announced its Northeast Demo Tour that will offer motorcyclists across the region the opportunity to get behind bars of its newest models. These models include the new Moto Guzzi Stelvio which has returned for 2024, the iconic V7 range, with a namesake that extends more than 50 years and the technologically advanced Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello.

Pictured is a Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello. Photo courtesy Moto Guzzi USA

Knowledgeable Moto Guzzi staff will be on hand at every location to answer questions, provide expert advice and lead guided rides. This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the Moto Guzzi brand and discover the perfect Italian machine. The tour will visit dealerships throughout the Northeastern region, with event dates scheduled below and more to be added. 

May 18

Wide World Motoplex West Chester | 315 Westtown Rd, West Chester, PA 19382

May 29 – June 2

Americade | 48 Canada St, Lake George, NY 12845

June 14

Blackmans  | 4911 Buckeye RD, Emmaus, PA 18049

June 15

Flemington Powersports | 300 US-202, Flemington, NJ 08822

June 21

North American Warhorse | 1000 Dunham Dr, Dunmore, PA 18512

June 22

BMG Powersports | 2677 NY-17M, Goshen, NY 10924

July 13

Peake Offroad | 6551 Pratt Rd, Williamson, NY 14589

July 19

Xtreme Machines | 700 NJ-33, Millstone, NJ 08535

July 20

Moto Richmond | 6000 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA 23225

July 27

Hamlin Cycles | 44 Grassy Plain St, Bethel, CT 06801

August 10

Seacoast Powersports | 19 Lafayette Rd, Hampton Falls, NH 03844

August 17

Razee Cycles | 730 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852

September 14 

Kissel Motorsports *In Conjunction with 2024 PA Moto Guzzi Rally* | 5165 E Pleasant Valley Blvd, Tyrone, PA 16686

