Moto Guzzi shares Northeast Demo Tour details

Moto Guzzi USA has announced its Northeast Demo Tour that will offer motorcyclists across the region the opportunity to get behind bars of its newest models. These models include the new Moto Guzzi Stelvio which has returned for 2024, the iconic V7 range, with a namesake that extends more than 50 years and the technologically advanced Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello.

Pictured is a Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello. Photo courtesy Moto Guzzi USA

Knowledgeable Moto Guzzi staff will be on hand at every location to answer questions, provide expert advice and lead guided rides. This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the Moto Guzzi brand and discover the perfect Italian machine. The tour will visit dealerships throughout the Northeastern region, with event dates scheduled below and more to be added.