The American Motorcyclist Association is giving hard enduro its biggest boost yet. Starting in 2026, the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series will officially become the AMA National Hard Enduro Championship, cementing the rapidly growing discipline as a flagship national title.

The American Motorcyclist Association announced that the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series — now, the AMA National Hard Enduro Championship — will be a national championship series starting in 2026. (Photo: AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series)

Spanning rugged terrain from Hawaii to Pennsylvania, the series is already one of the largest off-road racing platforms in the country. AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Logan Densmore said the upgrade was a natural next step.

“The AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series has been a terrific partner for years — we’re excited to expand racer opportunities and award more AMA No. 1 plates,” says Densmore.

The series crowned three champions in 2025 — the USHE Premier, AMA West, and AMA East titles — and those regional championships will continue alongside the new national designation. The 2026 season will wrap at a crown-jewel event: the Red Bull Tennessee Knockout Enduro, which will also determine the national champions.

Promoter Matt Musgrove called the new status a milestone for a sport built on grit and extreme terrain. “Every racer pushes their limits in some of the most beautiful — and brutal — corners of the U.S.,” Musgrove says, giving special credit to the long-running Tennessee Knockout for anchoring the championship.

The first shot at earning the new AMA No. 1 plate comes early: the series launches Jan. 24–25 at the King of the Motos in Johnson Valley, California.

More info: ushardenduro.com