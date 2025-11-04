DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterPrevious Top Daily StoriesTop Stories

Junge Automotive Group acquires Hawkeye Harley-Davidson

The StaffNovember 4, 2025

Family-owned automotive group expands into powersports; dealership to be renamed Junge Iowa City Harley-Davidson

Junge Automotive Group has acquired Hawkeye Harley-Davidson in Coralville, Iowa, from Mike and Pat McGrath of the McGrath Family of Dealerships. The sale, which closed on October 16, was first reported by the Corridor Business Journal (CBJ) and facilitated by Performance Brokerage Services.

Hawkeye Harley-Davidson joined the McGrath portfolio in 2013 as its first motorcycle dealership. The sale to Junge Automotive Group closed on October 16. (Photo: Merit Construction)

Hawkeye Harley-Davidson joined the McGrath portfolio in 2013 as its first motorcycle dealership. The 46,283-square-foot facility includes an expansive showroom, drive-in service center, climate-controlled storage, and a Harley Owners Group (HOG) chapter room. Its interior design reflects the University of Iowa’s Hawkeyes and nearby Kinnick Stadium, giving it a distinctive local character.

In a statement shared with CBJ, McGrath leadership says, “It has truly been our privilege to serve Harley-Davidson riders in the area. We are deeply grateful to our employees and loyal customers for their dedication and support over the years.” The McGrath family says that the sale will allow them to focus on strengthening their automotive and powersports businesses across Eastern Iowa.

Junge Automotive Group brings decades of retail experience to the Harley-Davidson network. However, this is the group’s first motorcycle dealership. (Photos: Junge Iowa City Harley-Davidson/Facebook)

Junge Automotive Group, a family-owned dealership group with operations in Hiawatha and North Liberty, brings decades of retail experience to the Harley-Davidson network. The Coralville location marks Junge’s first foray into the motorcycle market.

George Chaconas, senior partner, and Courtney Bernhard, partner with the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division of Performance Brokerage Services, served as exclusive sell-side advisors on the transaction.

The dealership held a soft reopening on November 1 to celebrate the sale and new name.

The dealership will continue operating at its current location under its new name: Junge Iowa City Harley-Davidson.

