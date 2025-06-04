Robinson named Grand Marshal of 2025 FTGC

American flat track star Brandon Robinson has been named Grand Marshal of the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, one of the premier amateur flat track competitions in the U.S., held June 29-July 5 in Du Quoin, Illinois.

Robinson was named Grand Marshal at this year’s AMA Flat Track Grand Championship. (Photo: AMA)

“Brandon is an outstanding competitor and even better role model, and we can’t wait to have him serve as Grand Marshal at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship this year,” says AMA Track Manager Ken Saillant. “We anticipate another stellar week of racing and are grateful to Brandon for his willingness to help us hold another great event in Du Quoin.”

Operated by the AMA, the FTGC is the only race in the country where riders can earn an AMA National No. 1 plate in amateur flat track racing.

Since the start of his career, Robinson has been a consistent presence on the AFT SuperTwins podium, capturing 12 wins across the last six seasons in the series. During his career, he has finished in the top three of his respective class six times.

Prior to his professional pursuits, Robinson was a regular competitor at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, where he built the necessary skills to become a professional.

“It’s incredible to see my journey in flat track come full circle — from racing as a competitor at the Amateur Nationals to now serving as the Grand Marshal. It’s truly an honor,” Robinson says.

Not only will Robinson ring in the festivities at the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, his talent will also be on display. A round of the AFT season will be held on the famed Du Quoin Magic Mile track on Saturday, July 5.

Those interested in racing at the 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship can still pre-register here.