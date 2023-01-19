Mattracks CEO discusses workforce and company innovation

Mattracks was recently visited by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar to discuss the progress and current challenges facing industry leaders in the Northwestern Minnesota. The northern region of the state is an innovation and manufacturing pocket, housing various manufacturers and industry leading companies, including Mattracks.

During the meeting, the Senator held a discussed topics such as new innovations within the company, the current economy, supply chains, workforce retention, industry growth, childcare and housing with Glen Brazier, founder and CEO of Mattracks.

Glen Brazier, founder and CEO of Mattracks (Left), U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (Middle), and Matt Brazier, special operations coordinator and original concept creator of Mattracks, stand in front of a Mattracks equipped vehicle..

“Mattracks has weathered the storm considering the current economic climate because we take on every challenge full-bore,” said Brazier. “We’ve of course always weathered the storm because we do our part to consistency evolve with new technology, product designs and industry practices.”

The topic of increasing severe winter conditions throughout the country was discussed, as many of the storms leave travelers stranded on the side of the road in below freezing conditions with their lives in jeopardy. Brazier noted that the issue is that many state patrol, fire departments and local National Guard units have no equipment suited to make it through often six or more feet of snow cover, preventing the locating of stranded individuals miles away.

Mattracks offers a solution to this issue. Mattracks receives calls requesting units without warning, and the units are not ready for production. The issue could be improved if Mattracks were supplied to these entities for emergency use.

Funding, construction and considerable benefits of the new airport projected to be built near Karlstad were also discussed. The airport, a needed addition to the area, will bring in an additional 100 employees to Mattracks and a new research and development sector of the company, according to Brazier. He also explained the impact it will make to the local economy and how it will not only serve as a great asset to the community of Karlstad, but to the entire region as well.

The Senator’s on-going relationship with Mattracks was formed many years ago after learning the story of the company’s inception. Matt Brazier, Glen Brazier’s son, was 11-years-old when he drew a picture of a truck with tank tracks in place of tires. After shown to his father, Glen Brazier was inspired to create the original rubber track conversion system.

“I’ve used the example of the company many times and the story of the inception with Matt and his drawing,” said Klobuchar. “I recently told the story in a congressional hearing.”

Advertisement