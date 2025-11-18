ATVDealersKYMCOLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop StoriesUTV

‘KYMCO Joe’ returns as KYMCO USA resets leadership

The StaffNovember 18, 2025

KYMCO USA, Inc. has appointed Frank Yang as interim CEO, effective October 30, and brought back longtime executive Joe “KYMCO Joe” Wofford as senior vice president, signaling a renewed push to rebuild dealer confidence and strengthen the brand’s U.S. presence.

Yang and Wofford, whose partnership dates back to 1999, helped introduce KYMCO products to American riders. Their early success was driven by reliable products and a strong dealer-first culture that emphasized rapid support and problem-solving. (Photo: KYMCO USA)

Yang and Wofford, whose partnership dates back to 1999, helped introduce KYMCO scooters, small-displacement motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs to American riders. Their early success was driven by reliable products and a strong dealer-first culture that emphasized rapid support and problem-solving.

Wofford said he’s excited to return during a pivotal moment for the company.

“I’m glad to be back at KYMCO USA,” says Wofford. “We have work to do, but the team has already impressed me with their eagerness to grow. I see this move as helping them grow and enjoy this business as much as I have over the years.”

With Yang and Wofford back in leadership roles, KYMCO USA aims to elevate product availability, strengthen after-sales support, and reestablish the brand as a competitive force in the U.S. powersports market. (Staff photo)

With Yang and Wofford back in leadership roles, KYMCO USA aims to elevate product availability, strengthen after-sales support, and reestablish the brand as a competitive force in the U.S. powersports market.

KYMCO USA is the official North American distributor for KYMCO, a global manufacturer of scooters, motorcycles, ATVs, and side-by-sides. Headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the company supports a nationwide dealer network. For more information, visit KYMCOUSA.com.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffNovember 18, 2025

Related Articles

LiveWire to showcase products at EICMA.

LiveWire set to showcase new products and developments at EICMA

November 4, 2025
John Lawson hired at Denago

Denago brings in industry veteran to run parts and services

November 4, 2025
John Prusak joins Arctic Cat

Snow Goer’s John Prusak joins Arctic Cat, strengthening brand’s industry connection

October 23, 2025
Maxxsonics

Tim Page joins Maxxsonics as western regional sales manager

October 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.