ECSTAR to sponsor Suzuki MotoAmerica road racing effort

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (SMAI) has confirmed ECSTAR Genuine Oil & Chemical as co-title sponsor for its premier road race team for 2020.

Team Hammer, Inc. won the 2019 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship as M4 ECSTAR Suzuki and is adding Suzuki’s Superbike program to its Supersport, Stock 1000, and Twins Cup responsibilities in 2020. Final Superbike program title sponsorship will be announced later.

“The ECSTAR brand of genuine oil and chemical products has been the face of Suzuki’s road racing effort globally since its launch four years ago,” said Pat Alexander, Suzuki Race Support Manager. “In addition to being the title sponsor of SUZUKI ECSTAR, our MotoGP team, we are pleased to extend the partnership to our MotoAmerica Superbike racing efforts here in the United States.”

Team Hammer ECSTAR Suzuki riders for the 2020 racing season will be announced soon.