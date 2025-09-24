Triumph adds new race-ready TF 450-X to its 2026 off-road lineup

Triumph Motorcycles expanded its 2026 off-road lineup with the release of the new TF 450-X, continuing its latest surge in 450cc off-road motorcycle production.

The TF 450-X features a new high-performance Exedy clutch hub and new Belleville Clutch Spring for enhanced durability and refined clutch action in extreme racing conditions. (Photo: Triumph)

Triumph’s debut in the off-road 450 class started with last year’s launch of the TF 450-RC special edition. Since then, the OEM has added the 450-E, the 450-C, and now the 450-X to its ever-growing 450cc off-road range.

With a maximum power of 62.4 hp at 9,500 rpm and a chassis weighing 239 lb., Triumph Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud says the TF 450-X offers the same race-developed performance in a standard production model and builds on the momentum established on previous racing bikes.

“Our motocross program has already delivered podium finishes in both Supercross and MXGP, and the response to our TF 250-X and TF 450-RC has been outstanding,” Stroud says. “Developed and tested to deliver performance, control, and reliability for riders of all capabilities, [the TF 450-X] is engineered to be accessible for weekend riders while helping competitive racers perform at the highest level.”

Competitive performance

Engine mapping carries over from the RC edition, improving throttle response and boosting low-end torque. The engine features a forged König aluminum piston, flow-optimized Del West titanium valves, and DLC-coated rockers and cams that minimize friction.

The advanced fuel and air system features a Dell’Orto 44mm throttle body and Keihin injector, and the airbox and silencer improve airflow and throttle response while meeting FIM and AMA race sound regulations.

The high-capacity Exedy clutch hub has been upgraded, and is housed in a steel clutch basket and paired with Brembo hydraulics. It also features a Belleville Clutch Spring, and a quickshifter is also fitted as standard, enabling clutchless upshifts from 2nd to 5th gear.

Brembo brakes with Galfer discs, and lightweight D.I.D Dirt Star 7000-series aluminum rims are fitted with Pirelli MX32 mid-soft terrain tires.

Chassis and handling

The TF 450-X retains Triumph’s unique aluminum spine frame, while the hydroformed swingarm and race-developed linkage system reduce weight while maximizing grip and traction.

The KYB settings are also carried over from the RC edition, and the 48mm KYB AOS coil spring forks and three-way adjustable piggyback shock are tuned for consistent damping, controlled landings, and enhanced front-end feel.

Electronics and pricing

The electronics package includes launch control, traction control, and dual engine maps. Riders can switch between power modes via handlebar controls or the optional MX Tune Pro app, which also unlocks up to ten additional engine maps when paired with the Accessory Engine Management Unit. A sensor dashboard provides live engine data, diagnostics, and service alerts, while a discreet hour meter tracks engine run-time.

Available in 2026, the updated TF 450-X starts at £9,995 in the European market — about $11,700 — although Triumph has not released pricing for U.S. yet.