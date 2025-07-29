Motorcycle Mall, one of the largest motorcycle and powersports dealerships in the tri-state area, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. The family-owned and operated dealership, now in its third generation, will mark the milestone with a major customer appreciation event on Saturday, September 20.

Over the last five decades, the dealership has served hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts with new and pre-owned vehicle sales, parts and accessories, and service work. (File photos)

Founded in 1975, Motorcycle Mall has grown into a destination dealership for riders across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Over the last five decades, the dealership has served hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts with new and pre-owned vehicle sales, parts and accessories, and service work.

“Celebrating 50 years of Motorcycle Mall is an incredible achievement, and it wouldn’t be possible without our extended family — our customers, staff, manufacturers, and the Belleville community,” says owner and president, John C. Resciniti III. “We owe this success to their continued support and passion for powersports.”

The anniversary celebration in September will feature a full day of activities, including:

Demo rides from major OEMs

Dyno shootouts

Custom helmet and race suit fittings

Appearances by social media influencers

Free food and giveaways

Anniversary sales across Parts, Accessories, Sales, and Service

Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes, including motorcycles, helmets, riding gear, and more, through raffles and industry swag giveaways.

The Resciniti family — John III, John Sr., and John Jr.- have been industry leaders in the tri-state area for 50 years and three generations.

Since its founding, Motorcycle Mall has sold over 50,000 motorcycles and powersports vehicles, serviced more than 100,000 units, and become a leader in online engagement with over 160,000 followers across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The dealership has received numerous industry accolades, including Dealernews’ Dealer of the Year award, multiple Powersports Business Top 50 Dealership honors, and top dealer awards from OEMs such as Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, and BRP.

Looking ahead, Resciniti is focused on the future: “We’re committed to continuing to grow our presence in the tri-state area and to delivering exceptional service to both new and long-time customers. I’m proud of what my family has built, and I’m hopeful that the next generation will carry the torch.”

For more information about Motorcycle Mall and the upcoming anniversary celebration, visit MotorcycleMall.com.