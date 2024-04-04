DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Podcast: Power Hour Ep. 3 with third-generation president of Motorcycle Mall

The StaffApril 4, 2024

Powersports Business has released Power Hour Episode 3 featuring John Resciniti III, president of Motorcycle Mall in Belleville, New Jersey. Resciniti shares how his grandfather started the business in 1975 and how it has grown to a 108,000 square foot facility.

Click the link below to listen to Powersports Business Power Hour Episode 3:

Powersports Business Power Hour Podcast

Click on the images to view full-size:

The original Motorcycle Mall location.
John Resciniti and family.

