PSB shares Insider Podcast: Pre-owned insights

By: The Staff July 19, 2023

Powersports Business has released the fourth Insider Podcast in the "Synchrony Insights" series. This podcast provides dealers with a conversation about what do do with excess used inventory and features Charles Smith, account manager of sales at Synchrony Financial.

Today, supply issues have largely normalized, and dealers may find themselves with excess used inventory on their hands. As once-red-hot values decline, dealers may be underwater with their pre-owned inventory even as they continue to pay carrying costs - a double whammy. Sound familiar? If so, this podcast is for you.

You’ll get pointers and insights that help you rev up your pre-owned sales to the benefit of your bottom line - all while zeroing in on your customers’ needs and providing them with the service that helps set you apart from the pack.

Check out our other episodes:

  • In Episode 1we talk inflation and how to grow your business during a time of financial uncertainty.
  • Episode 2 covers how to embrace e-commerce and use it as a tool to connect with more customers.
  • In Episode 3, we discuss aftermarket products and how to help maximize profits from the parts and service departments.

