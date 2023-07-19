PSB shares Insider Podcast: Pre-owned insights

Powersports Business has released the fourth Insider Podcast in the "Synchrony Insights" series. This podcast provides dealers with a conversation about what do do with excess used inventory and features Charles Smith, account manager of sales at Synchrony Financial.

Click on the image below to listen to the podcast:

Today, supply issues have largely normalized, and dealers may find themselves with excess used inventory on their hands. As once-red-hot values decline, dealers may be underwater with their pre-owned inventory even as they continue to pay carrying costs - a double whammy. Sound familiar? If so, this podcast is for you.

You’ll get pointers and insights that help you rev up your pre-owned sales to the benefit of your bottom line - all while zeroing in on your customers’ needs and providing them with the service that helps set you apart from the pack.

