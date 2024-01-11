Podcast: Pit Pass Moto interviews Clint Esposito, freestyle rider turned stand-up comedian

In the first 2024 episode of Pit Pass Moto by Evergreen Podcasts, host Dale Spangler kicks off the new year joined by former freestyle motocross rider turned Harley-Davidson stunt jumper and stand-up comedian Clint Esposito.

Esposito talks about his diverse background and life centered around motorcycles and how he realized at a young age that a normal 9 to 5 wasn’t for him. Learn more about his path to stand-up comedy and hear his thoughts on how standing on a stage with every eye focused on him compares to hitting a freestyle motocross ramp on a dirt bike.

