Podcast: Pit Pass Moto interviews Clint Esposito, freestyle rider turned stand-up comedian

By: The Staff January 11, 2024

In the first 2024 episode of Pit Pass Moto by Evergreen Podcasts, host Dale Spangler kicks off the new year joined by former freestyle motocross rider turned Harley-Davidson stunt jumper and stand-up comedian Clint Esposito.

(Photo: Pit Pass Moto)

Esposito talks about his diverse background and life centered around motorcycles and how he realized at a young age that a normal 9 to 5 wasn’t for him. Learn more about his path to stand-up comedy and hear his thoughts on how standing on a stage with every eye focused on him compares to hitting a freestyle motocross ramp on a dirt bike.

Pit Pass Moto by Evergreen Podcasts is a weekly podcast that brings motorcycle enthusiasts some of the biggest names in the industry directly to fans of two-wheels.

