Power Hour: Diving into digital marketing with Team Powersports

The StaffSeptember 4, 2024

In this podcast episode, Madelyn Pegg chats with Sarah Walker, marketing director of Team Powersports, who shares how she found her dream job and makes the dealership memorable through social media.

The Powersports Business Power Hour podcast can be heard on iTunesPodbeanSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFMPodchaserBoomPlay, or it can be watched on YouTube. You can also listen on our website by clicking the link below:

Powersports Business Power Hour Podcast

