Power Hour: When real estate meets powersports

The StaffJune 11, 2025

In episode 31 of the Power Hour, Brendan speaks with John Resciniti, owner of Motorcycle Mall in Bellville, New Jersey, and partner in the luxury apartment and retail project REV by Vermella. Joining them is Courtney Mulligan, the vice president of marketing at Russo Development, which helped spearhead this unique project with powersports roots.

The Power Hour podcast comes from the editors at Powersports Business, where we meet with dealers, industry insiders, and other powersports stakeholders to discuss what they bring to the industry. 

