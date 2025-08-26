The Turn Around Project: Episode 2 — What did I get us into?

By Max Materne

July 1 marked day one of a 90-day sprint to revive the powersports dealership I once built — and sold — more than six years ago. But the groundwork started weeks earlier. Before I set foot back in the store, I needed to know exactly what I was walking into.

Over the past several years, my team at Ownex has worked with dealerships nationwide, running deep operational assessments and coaching leaders through tough transitions. I wasn’t about to give this store anything less.

So, we ran a full DELV Analysis — the same end-to-end diagnostic we use for client stores. We evaluated financial health, inventory flow, and department-level sales performance. We looked at geographic potential and mapped the customer experience from lead to delivery. Then we graded each area using our Ownex Star Chart system — a Michelin Guide-style rating we created to benchmark dealership performance.

Each score offered insight: Where was the store strong? Where was it struggling? Where are the biggest opportunities to improve?

But here’s what every 20 Group member already knows: the numbers never tell the full story.

Metrics can reveal symptoms — slumping revenue, underperforming departments, low closing rates — but they don’t show the emotional weight behind them. They don’t expose the fatigue, the fear, the constant pressure of doing everything “right” and still falling short. You can’t calculate burnout in a spreadsheet.

And I’ve been there. I know what it feels like to wonder if you’re the problem — to lose confidence in your instincts because nothing’s working the way it should. That’s where I suspected this team might be. Not because they weren’t capable — but because I’ve stood in the exact same spot.

Those pre-Covid years were brutal. And the pandemic didn’t fix the industry — it only delayed the reckoning. We mistook a temporary inventory shortage for a solid strategy. Many dealers rode a wave of demand and called it leadership. Now that the market has corrected, the true picture is starting to emerge.

A harsh reality check

In mid-June, weeks before the official start, I stopped by the store for a quiet meeting with the GM — just a heads-up that I’d be stepping in come July. But before I could get the words out, I got hit with a gut punch:

“I just put in my two weeks.”

That moment hit hard. My chest tightened. My mind started racing.

What did I just get us into?

But that’s the reality of a turnaround. It doesn’t come with a highlight reel. It’s not a polished, linear process. It’s messy, it’s emotional, and it often starts in chaos.

I took a breath. Got recentered. And reminded myself: this wasn’t failure. It was just the first test.

And thankfully, I’m not doing this alone.

I’ve teamed up with two of the best guys I know: Danny French, a longtime friend, operations leader, and co-designer of our “dealership of the future” model; and Justin Watson, a fellow 20 Group veteran and former GM who’s fought through many of the same battles.

Between the three of us, we’ve helped dozens of stores navigate rough terrain. We’ve seen what works, what doesn’t, and what it really takes to rebuild.

Day 1: The people behind the numbers

That first official week, our focus wasn’t on metrics — it was on people.

No slide decks. No canned speeches. Just honest one-on-one conversations with the team. And what we discovered wasn’t apathy or incompetence — it was passion, resilience, and grit.

The lead salesperson? A natural connector with sky-high energy. He had already started planning local ride events on his own time because he couldn’t get the support to do them through the store.

The parts manager? Precise, polished, and clearly the glue holding the department together — but stretched way too thin and not getting the recognition she deserved.

The F&I manager? Organized, assertive, and exactly the kind of personality you want in that role. She owned the finance office like it was hers, and customers trusted her to guide them through the paperwork.

After just a few conversations, I felt hopeful. There was real talent in the building. Maybe — just maybe — this could work.

Then came another curveball.

As I was walking out at the end of day one, I heard:

“Did you get my email?”

It was the service adviser — our only service adviser.

He hadn’t sent it yet, but wanted to give me a heads-up:

“I’m putting in my two weeks.”

Another hit. Another hole in the lineup. But I smiled, thanked him, and kept my composure. Inside, I was already rewriting the playbook.

Because this is the work. Real transformation doesn’t happen from the sidelines. It’s about taking the hits — and showing up the next day ready to lead.

We’re now deep into the process and building momentum. If you want to follow the journey in real time:

