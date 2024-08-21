Harley caves to online critics, cuts DEI efforts

According to a statement on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), Harley-Davidson is reducing some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts after online critics pushed back.

Harley announced on X that it will reduce DEI initiatives and focus on its loyal customers following online backlash to some of its policies.

“We do not have a DEI function today,” and Harley-Davidson has not since April, according to the statement.

The Motor Company says it will stop using DEI metrics and instead focus on retaining its “loyal riding community.” Harley also says it will discontinue hiring quotas and “socially motivated content” in its training programs.

We remain committed to listening to all members of our community as we continue on our journey together as one Harley-Davidson. United We Ride.

The move came after an online campaign by conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who had taken on other companies against DEI initiatives. Starbuck posted on X a list of grievances against Harley-Davidson in July, claiming “they’ve gone totally woke.”

Eric Bloem, HRC’s vice president of programs and corporate advocacy, called Harley’s decision to cut DEI initiatives “impulsive,” saying it put politics ahead of the interests of workers and consumers.

“We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community,” according to the statement.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2023 to strike down affirmative action in colleges led to further implications for corporate hiring and recruiting, with other companies facing similar backlash to DEI initiatives.