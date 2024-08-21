Harley caves to online critics, cuts DEI efforts
According to a statement on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), Harley-Davidson is reducing some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts after online critics pushed back.
“We do not have a DEI function today,” and Harley-Davidson has not since April, according to the statement.
The Motor Company says it will stop using DEI metrics and instead focus on retaining its “loyal riding community.” Harley also says it will discontinue hiring quotas and “socially motivated content” in its training programs.
The move came after an online campaign by conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who had taken on other companies against DEI initiatives. Starbuck posted on X a list of grievances against Harley-Davidson in July, claiming “they’ve gone totally woke.”
Eric Bloem, HRC’s vice president of programs and corporate advocacy, called Harley’s decision to cut DEI initiatives “impulsive,” saying it put politics ahead of the interests of workers and consumers.
“We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community,” according to the statement.
A U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2023 to strike down affirmative action in colleges led to further implications for corporate hiring and recruiting, with other companies facing similar backlash to DEI initiatives.
One Comment
Your title is decieving. Harley didn’t cave to online critics, they caved to tens of thousands of hardcore HD customers who objected. Ask anyone at Sturgis about attendance at Harley Davidson sponsored booths. Just like the Budweiser booth the year before, HD customers spoke back about HDs woke focus (not customer focus) using their non-participation. That is what HD was forced to respond to.