World Supercross announces Stark Future as first electric team

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) has announced a major milestone for the sport with the signing of the Geneva Agreement and the entry of Stark Future as the first fully electric team to compete in the series.

The Geneva Agreement establishes a three-year commitment between WSX and all seven participating teams, guaranteeing top-tier rider participation and long-term investment in team development. The deal includes participation fees, financial incentives for recruiting top riders, and an expanded seven-figure prize pool through 2027.

“This isn’t just a win for the teams; it’s a major step forward for the fans who fuel our sport. The Geneva Agreement ensures stability for our teams while elevating the championship to new levels of competition and global growth,” – WSX CEO Tom Burwell.

Stark Future, based in Barcelona, will debut its electric Stark VARG bike at Round 1 of the 2025 WSX season in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The team will be led by former motocross star Sébastien Tortelli and feature riders making the transition from combustion to electric — a first in supercross history.

“For the first time, fans will witness electric and combustion bikes racing together on equal terms at the highest level,” says WSX VP of race development Kurt Nicoll. “It adds another exciting layer to the competition.”

Stark Future’s entry follows two years of collaboration with the FIM to ensure competitive balance and safety regulations. The VARG features 36 onboard sensors that provide real-time performance data to officials.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter for supercross,” says Stark Future CEO Anton Wass. “We’re here to prove that electric belongs on the same stage as combustion engines — and we’re ready to compete against the very best.”

WSX teams now include Pipes Motorsports Group, Quad Lock Honda, MotoConcepts Racing, Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki, Rick Ware Racing, GSM Yamaha, and Stark Future.

The 2025 season is being billed as the biggest and most innovative in WSX history, with organizers positioning electric racing as a key growth driver for the sport.