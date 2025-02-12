The National Motorcycle Safety Fund is accepting applications for $5,000 grants through March 31 from individuals and organizations with projects that could enhance the safety of motorcyclists. The foundation says proposals can be for projects that support safe-riding initiatives, projects that would help foster a safer riding environment, or motorcycle safety-related research efforts.

“Ten grants of $5,000 each will be available, and we encourage anyone with motorcycle safety projects to apply,” says Christy LaCurelle, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. “NMSF donors are looking to make a difference for motorcyclists nationwide. Your proposal can be more localized or widespread and geared toward riders, potential riders, or car and truck drivers.”

Ideas the NMSF has identified to focus efforts:

Motorcyclists: Projects to help riders and would-be riders approach motorcycling with safety as a priority;

Car and truck drivers: Projects to increase awareness of motorcycles in the traffic mix among motorists and other roadway users; and

Veterans: Safety projects that benefit and support those who have served.

After the application period closes on March 31, MSF says that staff will review the proposals and present relevant, viable plans to the NMSF board. Applicants will be notified by May 1.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to get more people thinking about motorcycle safety and becoming directly involved in motorcycle safety initiatives,” LaCurelle adds. “We’re eager to help springboard more of these important projects.”

To apply, go to NMSFund.org.