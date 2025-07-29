Ekho raises $17.3M to help power future of digital powersports sales

Ekho, a company providing digital vehicle sales infrastructure, recently announced it completed a $17.3 million seed and Series-A funding round.

The $15 million Series A was led by Activant Capital, with participation from JPMorgan Payments, Winnebago Industries, Y Combinator, and other strategic investors, including former Tesla executives.

Ekho enables OEMs, dealerships, and marketplaces to offer a seamless online checkout experience —completing all aspects of the vehicle transaction digitally, from financing and insurance to tax remittance and registration. Clients can go live in days, and Ekho’s modular platform integrates into existing sales processing workflows, helping partners unlock incremental sales, reduce overhead, and offer an improved vehicle buying experience.

Co-founders Rowan Mockler and Chris Howard — who met while studying computer science at Stanford University — say they plan to use the funding to scale their team in response to surging demand.

“In just a year, our platform has helped OEMs and their dealers generate tens of millions of dollars in online revenue, while delivering shopper CSAT scores well above traditional buying — proving that the demand is real and the opportunity is massive,” says Mockler.

Ekho’s platform includes three core configurations: Omni, which is for OEMs with dealer networks; Access, for brands without U.S. distribution; and Dealer, for individual dealerships looking to digitize their sales flow.

Ekho launched in beta in 2024 with its earliest customers. Since then, the company has grown and now powers the online sales channel for more than 20 OEMs and their dealer networks — including four publicly traded manufacturers and brands generating billions of dollars in global gross merchandise value.