Transax, a connected commerce platform for the powersports industry, has joined Talon Powersports Solutions as a certified API partner. This collaboration will integrate the two systems, helping dealerships perform faster transactions, achieve better data accuracy, and improve real-time inventory access.

Streamlining Dealership Operations

The API partnership enhances dealership efficiency in several key areas, starting with seamless data flow. Through integration, customer information can now move easily between Transax and Talon’s dealer management system, eliminating manual entry and ensuring accuracy at every step of the sales journey.

Another advantage of the integration is real-time access to inventory and pricing. Dealers can instantly view and act on the most up-to-date information — pulling inventory from Talon into Transax or starting a deal in Transax and pushing it into Talon — reducing transaction times, maximizing efficiency, and closing more.

Optimizing Performance

Talon dealers utilizing Transax can elevate their experience through the Connected Commerce Platform, which enables them to display payments and financing options on every unit, driving more qualified leads and increasing finance application rates. Dealers can send quotes, automate follow-ups, and request payments via text or email, all while tracking activity through built-in CRM tools. With unlimited soft credit pulls, credit applications, and lender integration, combined with Talon‘s capabilities, dealers can streamline data flow, accelerate deal completion, and keep customers engaged.