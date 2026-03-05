Harley announces new styling options, including chrome finishes

Harley-Davidson revealed three additions to its 2026 motorcycle line, including new chrome trim options, which the OEM says is a direct response to customers asking for more bright chrome finishes.

The 2026 Road Glide 3 with the chrome trim option has an MSRP starting at $35,799. (Photos: Harley-Davidson)

The new chrome trim option will be included in the Road Glide 3 trike model and the Low Rider S performance cruiser motorcycle. H-D is also adding a new solo trim option for the Road Glide.

More chrome

The chrome trim option for the Road Glide 3 and Low Rider S models is a direct response to increasing customer preference migrating from dark to bright chrome finishes, a recent style trend seen globally. The chrome option features chrome on the powertrain and exhaust and other trim details, and bright machined details on the cast aluminum wheels.

With the chrome trim option, the Low Rider S model has an MSRP starting at $18,999.

With the chrome trim option, the Low Rider S model has an MSRP starting at $18,999. The 2026 Road Glide 3 with the chrome trim option has an MSRP starting at $35,799.

Go solo

For riders who prefer a lone wolf attitude, the Road Glide model solo option replaces the standard two-up touring seat with a slammed custom low-profile solo touring seat that combines street-rod style with a comfort insert for long-haul support.

The solo seat option is available in Dark Billiard Gray paint with chrome trim, with an MSRP starting at $25,999.

The solo seat option is available in Dark Billiard Gray paint with chrome trim, with an MSRP starting at $25,999.