Harley-DavidsonLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Harley announces new styling options, including chrome finishes

The StaffMarch 5, 2026

Harley-Davidson revealed three additions to its 2026 motorcycle line, including new chrome trim options, which the OEM says is a direct response to customers asking for more bright chrome finishes.

The 2026 Road Glide 3 with the chrome trim option has an MSRP starting at $35,799. (Photos: Harley-Davidson)

The new chrome trim option will be included in the Road Glide 3 trike model and the Low Rider S performance cruiser motorcycle. H-D is also adding a new solo trim option for the Road Glide.

More chrome

The chrome trim option for the Road Glide 3 and Low Rider S models is a direct response to increasing customer preference migrating from dark to bright chrome finishes, a recent style trend seen globally. The chrome option features chrome on the powertrain and exhaust and other trim details, and bright machined details on the cast aluminum wheels.

With the chrome trim option, the Low Rider S model has an MSRP starting at $18,999.

With the chrome trim option, the Low Rider S model has an MSRP starting at $18,999. The 2026 Road Glide 3 with the chrome trim option has an MSRP starting at $35,799.

Go solo

For riders who prefer a lone wolf attitude, the Road Glide model solo option replaces the standard two-up touring seat with a slammed custom low-profile solo touring seat that combines street-rod style with a comfort insert for long-haul support.

The solo seat option is available in Dark Billiard Gray paint with chrome trim, with an MSRP starting at $25,999.

The solo seat option is available in Dark Billiard Gray paint with chrome trim, with an MSRP starting at $25,999.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffMarch 5, 2026

Related Articles

Indian celebrates 125th anniversary with limited-edition lineup

February 24, 2026
Southside Harley-Davidson

Virginia Harley-Davidson dealerships to consolidate under new ownership

February 24, 2026
Turn 14 brands at Bike Week

Turn 14 brands expand presence at 85th annual Daytona Bike Week

February 24, 2026
Bob Eggstein

NPDA expands board as membership tops 400 dealers

February 24, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.