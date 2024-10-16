Biketoberfest Rally to proceed despite Hurricane Milton

Many businesses that traditionally welcome guests for Biketoberfest throughout the Daytona Beach area will be ready to host visitors for the 32nd motorcycle rally scheduled for Oct. 17-20. Clean-up following Hurricane Milton is in full swing with many accommodations, restaurants and event facilities preparing to host aspects of the four-day schedule. With power and internet restoration underway and water levels receding in many key venues, many local businesses are already up and running, with more opening daily.

“The Daytona Beach area and its community have been impacted by the recent storm, some areas more than others,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The destination is working around the clock and our residents and municipalities are making significant progress.

Many businesses that traditionally welcome guests for Biketoberfest throughout the Daytona Beach area will be ready to host visitors for the 32nd motorcycle rally despite Hurricane Milton. Photos courtesy of Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

“We encourage visitors to be thoughtful of our neighbors during the event and avoid driving through areas that have been impacted,” she continued. “Please be mindful of areas that may contain storm debris and/or inoperable traffic lights, and ride with extra care during your stay. This week’s weather forecast for the rally is sunny and beautiful and visitors are encouraged to contact their hotel directly regarding reservations. For up-to-date information, visit Biketobefest.org, DaytonaBeach.com and download the mobile app.”

Venues like the world-famous Main Street, Daytona International Speedway, Teddy Morse’s Harley-Davidson Destination Daytona, Iron Horse Saloon, Beaver Bar and local motorcycle dealerships are moving forward with planned events.

The 32nd Biketoberfest Rally is scheduled for Oct. 17-20.

The Official Biketoberfest Welcome Center is located trackside in Daytona International Speedway’s Fall Cycle Scene display area. Along with information about the area, the Welcome Center will be handing out free posters, pins and poker chips for visitors.

Biketoberfest was started by the CVB and local partners in 1992 to create a positive economic impact on the community during a traditionally slow time of year. Many local businesses and employees rely on the economic impact generated by the rally.