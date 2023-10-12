31st annual Biketoberfest rally kicks off Oct. 19

The Daytona Beach area will welcome motorcycle enthusiasts for the 31st annual Biketoberfest rally on Oct. 19-22. The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Florida’s Volusia County with live music, industry vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street, or the scenic loop.

For the 11th straight year, GEICO will serve as the official sponsor of Biketoberfest. (Photo: Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau)

“Biketoberfest attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world to the Daytona Beach area,” says Lori Campbell Baker, executive director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “From Main Street and Daytona International Speedway to Destination Daytona, Midtown and the Ormond Beach scenic loop, the list of activities and scenic rides to enjoy are endless. We hope that all riders have a safe and enjoyable experience in the destination.”

The Official Biketoberfest Welcome Center (presented by GEICO) will be located trackside this year in Daytona International Speedway’s thriving display area (1801 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach). Along with information about the area, the Welcome Center will be handing out free posters, pins, poker chips, and helmet stickers for visitors.

More information is available on the official Biketoberfest rally website, including a list of area events, concerts, demo rides, places to stay, top scenic rides, and more.