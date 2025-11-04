S&S Cycle vice president, Tim Osterberg, dies at 63

S&S Cycle announced that the company’s vice president of new product development, Tim Osterberg, died on Oct. 28. He was 63.

Tim Osterberg, S&S Cycle vice president of new product development, died on Oct. 28. (Photo: S&S Cycle)

Osterberg had been with S&S since November 2021, where he made significant contributions to new and current products.

Serving on the company’s senior management team, Osterberg mentored many of the engineers in product development and core product engineering. His long-standing involvement with the motorcycle industry made him an asset to the departments he worked in. While battling cancer, Osterberg would show up to the office or hop on video calls to ensure his team was being supported.

Before his role with S&S, Osterberg spent two decades at Harley-Davidson. Most recently, he was at Hayes Performance Systems, playing a key role in new product development for the powersports market.

“I had the pleasure of collaborating with Tim over the past several years, and he was dedicated to his passion of product development through his last moments. As recently as last week, he was fully engaged in strategic planning conversations,” says S&S owner and director Brett Smith. “Tim will leave an indelible mark on S&S through his efforts to create new opportunities for the company — many of which will come to fruition in the next 12-18 months.”

Smith adds that Osterberg, before his death, identified a potential successor for his position, Scott Cain.