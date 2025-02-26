S&S Cycle onboards Jeremy Gilbert as senior manager of special projects

S&S Cycle has announced the return of Jeremy Gilbert as senior manager of special projects. Gilbert was originally with S&S Cycle from 2004 to 2014, working from manufacturing to tech support to sales. Gilbert brings with him his extensive experience and proven results in the manufacturing sphere.

“I was very eager to bring Jeremy ‘Rodeo’ Gilbert back to the S&S family and have not been disappointed,” says Brett Smith, director and shareholder of S&S Cycle. “He started out as senior manager of special projects and quickly earned a promotion to director of logistics, a position we haven’t filled in quite some time. His vast industry knowledge and S&S experience in both manufacturing and sales bring a unique skill set to a department that manages product flow from our vendors all the way to the customer.”

Gilbert spent over four years managing a Milk Replacer plant for Land O’ Lakes Purina and six years leading production operations at Freudenberg, Inc., a $11 billion global gasket and seal company that serves the OEM and aftermarket automotive industry. On his 10-year hiatus from S&S Cycle, Jeremy gained valuable global operational experience by serving as a supplier to the world’s largest automotive and motorcycle manufacturers.

Gilbert holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with an Emphasis on Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, a Black Belt in Six Sigma and a membership to the S&S Cycle 11-Second Club.