EFG Companies expands leadership team

EFG Companies, a provider of consumer protection programs for over 45 years, has announced the expansion of its leadership team. This expansion reflects the company’s growth opportunities in powersports, dealership training, and profit participation programs. Adam Ouart has been promoted to senior vice president of Agency Services and Powersports, Glenice Wilder will serve as EFG’s vice president of Training and Inside Sales, and Areej Duval has joined EFG Companies as vice president of Reinsurance.

Areej Duval, vice president of Reinsurance, brings 24 years of reinsurance, financial operations, insurance, accounting, and auditing experience to her position at EFG Companies. In this role, Duval is responsible for business oversight and leadership of EFG’s profit participation programs, including formations, ceding, distributions, and dividends, reporting and quarterly reviews. She also coordinates the funding of the EFG Insurance trust, financial statements, and the company’s year-end audit.

In her previous role as senior vice president and U.S. controller of Aspen Insurance Holdings, Duval was responsible for all U.S. financial accounting and operations, including all reinsurance accounting and reporting functions. Throughout her career, she has served in a variety of reinsurance and accounting management roles with companies such as, Alea North America Insurance Company/Catalina U.S. Insurance Services and The Hartford. She is a CPA, and received an MBA from the University of Connecticut, and an undergraduate degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts.

Senior Vice President of Agency Service and Powersports Adam Ouart brings more than 28 years of experience to his role. Ouart will be responsible for growing EFG’s agency and powersports market channels, which includes providing dealer development, both directly and through a distribution network of top-tier agents.

As reflected in his recent predictions for the second half of 2023, Ouart is focused on helping powersports and marine dealers continue to maximize online sales revenue opportunities, focus on localized financing, and bolster service capabilities for older models to offset potential revenue loss due to high interest rates. In the agency space, his team is arming agents to battle shrinking back-end profit margins, including playbooks for certified preowned warranty programs, electric vehicle education, and customer-first best practices to maximize client profit opportunities on every unit sold.

Glenice Wilder brings more than 36 years of industry experience to her role as vice president of Training and Inside Sales, where she is responsible for developing dealership revenue and market share through ongoing training, and equipping clients with the skills and tools for sustainable performance improvement in today’s highly unique environment. Currently, her teams are focused on assisting dealers in better navigating current industry challenges, including rising APR, the ongoing transition to online sales, and lack of inventory.