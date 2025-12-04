DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterService ProvidersTop Stories

ZiiDMS adds new regional sales representative

The StaffDecember 4, 2025

Dealer management system provider ZiiDMS has added Jaime Williams as a regional sales representative based in North Carolina.

Williams brings more than a decade of experience in the powersports and marine industries, with a background spanning parts management, service operations, and outside sales. Most recently, he was a corporate PG&A director for Big Rock Powersports Group.

His career includes managing parts departments, leading multi-rooftop parts and service teams, and representing major brands on the distribution side. Throughout his career, Williams has worked on building strong dealer relationships, improving operational efficiency, and driving profitability.

Williams also has experience in motocross racing, which has shaped his competitive edge and commitment to excellence.

