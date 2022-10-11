ZiiDMS integrates with C.R. Gittere’s ZPlan Service Scheduler

ZiiDMS, a division of DX1, LLC, has integrated with Powersports Data Solutions ZPlan Service Scheduler. ZPlan is a web-based service department scheduling application that allows dealerships to manage the daily tasks of their service department.

“At ZiiDMS, our mission is to develop and integrate unique technologies that will elevate our dealer partners while delivering competitive advantages,” said DX1 president Jeff Littlejohn. “Through our longstanding relationship with Powersports Data Solutions, we are excited to bring ZPlan to our dealer partners utilizing ZiiDMS. ZPlan is the most feature-rich service scheduler in the Powersports industry and will allow our dealer partners to maximize service department profits and create efficient workflows.”

ZPlan helps create a real workflow for service departments, keeping teams on task and repair orders done on time. Mechanics and service writers will always know where they are in the process. ZPlan’s unique workflow philosophy helps to prevent costly downtime by keeping your parts department and service department in sync.

“ZPlan was created because we felt there was a real need in the powersports industry for a simple, easy-to-use scheduler that builds and maintains workflow,” said C.R. Gittere, owner of Powersports Data Solutions. “Coupled with ZPlan’s custom reporting, service managers and owners will be able to keep their staff on track and maximize their efficiencies in the service department.”

C.R. Gittere (second from right) was spreading the word about Zplan for dealership service department scheduling last year at the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta with Broward Motorsports, Powersport Solutions and Crossroad Powersports. Zplan is now integrated into ZiiDMS, which you can learn all about next month in Orlando as the company is a Silver-level sponsor of the 2022 Accelerate Conference at the Caribe Royale.