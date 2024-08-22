Power Hour: Keeway shares upcoming plans and new acquisitions

In this podcast episode, Editor Brendan Baker speaks with Luis Rojas, national sales manager of Keeway America. They discuss the release of the company’s new models, including a small-cc V-twin bike, and the recent acquisition of the legendary but dormant Italian brand Morbidelli.

