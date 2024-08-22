DealersLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Power Hour: Keeway shares upcoming plans and new acquisitions

The StaffAugust 22, 2024

In this podcast episode, Editor Brendan Baker speaks with Luis Rojas, national sales manager of Keeway America. They discuss the release of the company’s new models, including a small-cc V-twin bike, and the recent acquisition of the legendary but dormant Italian brand Morbidelli.

The Powersports Business Power Hour podcast can be heard on iTunesPodbeanSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFMPodchaserBoomPlay, or it can be watched on YouTube. You can also listen on our website by clicking the link below:

Powersports Business Power Hour Podcast

