Kawasaki releases Off-Road Experience Tour schedule

Kawasaki's recently announced that its 4-Wheel Off-Road Experience Tour will be traversing across the country throughout the summer, attending various events nationwide. The tour will take place at many of the country’s largest events including farm shows, racing events, concerts and rodeos such as Farm Progress Show, select NASCAR events, the Houston Rodeo and many more.

Attendees will be able to get a first-hand experience with Kawasaki’s SxS and ATV model line-ups in a new, interactive and eye-catching space.

"Our new Off-Road Experience Tour is set to give consumers across the country an opportunity to see and experience Kawasaki’s line-up of side x sides and ATVs,” said Kawasaki Director, Marketing, Bob O’Brien. "The tour stops will allow us to reach beyond current powersports customers, provide engaging education and welcome new customers to experience a Kawasaki side x side for the first time.”

The 2023 tour kicked off at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Quaker State 400, showcasing the new MULE PRO 1000 series and other new models.

In addition to the exciting events themselves, at select events consumers will be granted the opportunity to test drive the all-new MULE PRO 1000 series, experiencing the MULE line brings to the table.

Kawasaki 4-Wheel Off-Road Experience Schedule

The Kawasaki Off-Road Experience will run through the remainder of 2023 and extend into early 2024.