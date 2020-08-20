KRX 1000 demo tour stopping at Texplex

The Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 side-by-side demo tour stops at TexPlex in Midlothian, Texas, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The event is being held as part of the SXS Showdown Championship. Dealers in that area are encouraged to send their customers out for a test ride to experience the high torque engine, long-travel suspension and highly rigid frame.

Tell your customers to stop by the Kawasaki truck for demo registration, product display, Kawasaki swag and more. Kawi Kash worth up to $500 OFF their next Kawasaki vehicle purchase also will be handed out.