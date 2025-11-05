Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, has unveiled its 2026 street motorcycle lineup, headlined by the all-new WR125R Dual Sport and a significantly updated YZF-R7 Supersport.

New WR125R

The WR125R marks Yamaha’s return to the lightweight dual sport segment, offering an approachable, all-terrain machine designed to attract new riders and commuters alike.

Powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled single with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), the WR125R delivers strong, efficient performance across the rev range. Its long-travel KYB suspension, 21/18-inch wheels with Dunlop dual sport tires, and front-only ABS give it true dual-purpose capability at an entry-level price.

“Affordable, capable, and fun, the WR125R opens the door for riders looking to explore both the street and the trail,” Yamaha said in its announcement. The model will be available in Team Yamaha Blue or Black for $3,999 MSRP, arriving at dealerships in November 2025.

Updated YZF-R7

Meanwhile, Yamaha’s YZF-R7 — the middleweight that helped redefine the Supersport category —receives a major overhaul for 2026. The new model features sharper R-Series styling, a revised frame and swingarm, an IMU-based electronics suite, and Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) with customizable ride modes. Other updates include a five-inch full-color TFT display, smartphone connectivity via Y-Connect, Garmin navigation compatibility, and a new third-generation quickshifter with clutchless up- and downshifts.

The 2026 R7 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue, Raven Black, or Breaker Cyan/Raven, with a $9,399 MSRP. Additionally, a 70th Anniversary Edition will be offered in red-and-white speed block livery, priced at $9,699 MSRP. Dealer deliveries are scheduled for February 2026.

Anniversary editions

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of Yamaha Motor Company’s founding, Yamaha will also offer limited-edition versions of the YZF-R1, R9, R7, and R3 finished in heritage-inspired red-and-white speed block graphics.

Yamaha’s broader 2026 lineup returns with updates across the Supersport, Hyper Naked, Sport Heritage, Sport Touring, and Scooter categories, arriving at dealerships between November 2025 and March 2026.