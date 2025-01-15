Yamaha Motor will change the design of its corporate logo for the first time in 27 years as it also celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding in 1955. The new corporate logo was designed with digital applications in mind and uses a flat (2D) Tuning Fork Mark for greater conspicuity. Starting this month, the company will gradually begin transitioning to the new design.

Yamaha Motor has also created a special logo to commemorate its 70th anniversary. Designed under the concept of “Everything Begins with a Challenge,” the logo was based on the racing number plates used in the company’s first motorcycle race shortly after it was founded. The 70th anniversary logo will be used in various events, marketing tools, and corporate items throughout the year to publicize this milestone internally and externally.

Amidst the major changes occurring around the world, Yamaha Motor’s business is also shifting from a focus on selling products to offering value through both products and services. Yamaha Motor will carry on the traditions and record of achievements it has written over the last 70 years and continue taking on new challenges under its new corporate banner.