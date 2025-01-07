Yamaha Motor names Robert Brown president

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Company (YMMC) has announced that Robert Brown has been appointed president, effective December 30, 2024. Brown succeeded Takahiro Imanishi, who returned to Japan to assume a new position after serving as president of YMMC since 2020. The company shares that Brown’s extensive background in manufacturing, his strong relationships within Yamaha, both globally and within the U.S., and his focus on community engagement make him an exceptional leader.

Robert Brown has been a key figure at YMMC’s largest U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, and is now president of the company. Photo courtesy of Yamaha

Brown began his career at YMMC in May 2019 as Finance & Operations Support vice president. He helped guide the company through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was later promoted to vice president of Manufacturing, where he helped develop the company’s strategic plan to optimize Yamaha’s manufacturing footprint in North America. His leadership has been instrumental in driving YMMC’s success in the ATV, side-by-side, water vehicle, and golf car businesses.

For nearly five years, Brown has been a key figure at YMMC’s largest U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia. His work has been pivotal in achieving significant milestones and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Brown’s impact extends beyond the factory; he has served as chair of the Coweta Grand Prix, a soapbox derby fundraiser promoting STEM education through hands-on learning and collaboration. Additionally, he has been an active member of the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Coweta Community Foundation Board of Directors.

Brown also led YMMC’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, identifying engaging and impactful projects for employees to give back to the surrounding communities. His deep connection to Newnan, where he lives, underscores his commitment to local development and his role as an American president of YMMC.

“I am honored to step into the role of president at YMMC,” he says. “Our team has shown incredible resilience and dedication, and I look forward to leading us into a new era of growth and innovation. At YMMC, we embrace the concept of ‘Kando’ – creating experiences that deeply resonate, inspire joy and inspire the heart and spirit. By bringing Kando to our employees and community partners, we aim to cultivate an enduring positive impact and build a stronger, more engaged community.”

Brown holds a degree in Accounting from Eastern Michigan University and completed the Global Executive Program facilitated by Hitotsubashi University, School of International Corporate Strategy. He is married and has two children. In his spare time, Brown enjoys spending time with his family and cheering on Yamaha’s racing teams.”

YMMC employs more than 2,000 metro Atlanta residents to design and build recreational vehicles at its Newnan manufacturing facilities. Yamaha golf cars, side-by-sides and most of its WaveRunners and ATVs are manufactured at the facility in Coweta County, Georgia.