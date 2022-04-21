YZF-R7, MT-09 haul in design award

When your Yamaha customers come into the powersports dealership this weekend, be sure to point out the award-winning YZF-R7 and MT-09. They both won globally recognized iF Design Awards.

The scoop from Iwata…

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo:7272) announced today that the company's motorcycles YZF-R7 and MT-09 have received the world-famous iF Design Award. These honors mark the ninth year in a row and these two products won awards followed by the Red Dot Award.

The Yamaha YZF-R7 (left) and MT-09 are design award winners.

The YZF-R7 was developed as a middle-weight super sport model from the YZF-R series. Based on the 689cm3 CP2 engine and body of the road sports model MT-07, sharp handling, inverted front suspension, A&S clutch, etc. have all been adopted based on horizontal lines, an air management cowl that maximizes aerodynamic performance, the M-shaped duct, and the twin-lens position lamp, etc., inherit all the styling from the YZF-R series.

The MT-09 is a road sports model equipped with a newly developed 889cm3, three-cylinder engine. The weight has been reduced by 4kg compared to the conventional model due to incorporating technologies such as the unique SPINFORGED WHEEL technology that has realized lightweight wheels, and a new frame made of lightweight CF aluminum die-cast. This model also features a sound design that creates a sense of torque and acceleration though independently designing and tuning the exhaust and intake, and an exterior design that expresses a functional beauty of the parts themselves.

The iF Design Award is run by the iF Design Foundation based in Hannover, Germany. Superior designs for industrial products are selected from all around the world for the award every year. This award is regarded as World's Three Great Design Awards.