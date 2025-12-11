INTERMOT 2025 roared back into Cologne Dec. 4–7, delivering Germany’s first look at 2026 models and cementing its position as the German-speaking market’s benchmark motorcycle show. With expanded exhibitor numbers, packed demo zones, and a surge in creator-driven content, the show signaled fresh momentum across performance, touring, urban mobility, and electrification.

With 80,000 attendees, strong OEM participation and massive digital reach, INTERMOT 2025 reaffirmed itself as the top launchpad for the German market. (Photos: INTERMOT)

Major OEMs representing roughly 75% of the market — including BMW Motorrad, Honda, Kawasaki, Norton, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, and Yamaha — used the event to debut models, refine connections with riders, and showcase tech updates for the year ahead.

A new era

INTERMOT added several crowd-pulling features, highlighted by the Creator Day, Creator Lounge, and a new Playground stunt and drift arena.

Nearly 40% of attendees were under 30, underscoring the show’s success at reaching younger riders.

Racing teams and panel sessions drove further engagement, while social amplification exploded: creator collaborations doubled compared to 2024, generating an estimated 40 million views across Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

“INTERMOT has once again been the place to be for motorcycle enthusiasts,” says Oliver Frese, COO of Koelnmesse. “Through creator collaborations, live formats and media partnerships, INTERMOT is embracing a younger, more interactive and more digital approach.”

Model debuts, tech trends

Attendees jumped straight into the saddle to explore new releases across the board — from high-performance flagships to connected touring machines, lightweight midweights and next-gen urban mobility platforms. E-mobility concepts focused on faster charging, longer range and lower total cost of ownership, while accessory brands emphasized premium helmets, apparel, safety tech and custom components.

Attendees jumped straight into the saddle to explore new releases across the board.

The IVM #motorradazubi challenge added an industry-development spotlight, showcasing rising apprentices in motorcycle mechatronics. “Supporting young talent today means having a stronger, skilled workforce tomorrow,” says Reiner Brendicke, general executive manager of IVM.

Bottom line

With 80,000 attendees, strong OEM participation and massive digital reach, INTERMOT 2025 reaffirmed itself as the top launchpad for the German market — pairing hands-on model access with content that will spread long after the show.

INTERMOT returns to Cologne December 3–6, 2026.