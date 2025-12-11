Harley-Davidson announced a sweeping leadership reorganization on Dec. 10 designed to strengthen its dealer network, sharpen its brand identity, and renew its commitment to Milwaukee. At the center of the move: expanded roles for Bill Davidson and Karen Davidson, two of the most influential family stewards of the Motor Company’s legacy.

At the center of the leadership moves are expanded roles for Bill Davidson and Karen Davidson, two of the most influential family stewards of the Motor Company’s legacy. (Photo: Born Free/YouTube screenshot)

Bill Davidson has been named special advisor to the CEO and brand ambassador, a newly created role that places him closer to product development, brand direction and rider culture. One of the most recognizable faces of Harley’s heritage, Bill will work directly with CEO Artie Starrs to help guide the brand’s next chapter.

Karen Davidson will continue as brand ambassador, now working more closely with the marketing and brand teams to deepen dealer engagement and strengthen community connections — areas where she has long been a trusted voice among riders.

“Returning to what makes Harley-Davidson uniquely powerful means leaning into the people who are the culture,” says Starrs. “Bill and Karen embody that spirit.”

The leadership overhaul also introduces new C-suite roles:

Jonathan Root expands his responsibilities to become chief financial and commercial officer, reinforcing integration with HDFS and the company’s dealer-facing strategy.

Bryan Niketh returns to Harley-Davidson as chief operating officer, bringing two decades of H-D experience and fresh operational leadership from White River Marine Group.

Matt Ryan joins as chief marketing and technology officer, unifying marketing, digital and tech under one leader for more data-driven, connected rider experiences.

Marcus Fischer becomes chief brand officer, bringing creative leadership from Carmichael Lynch, the agency behind many of Harley's most iconic campaigns.

Harley-Davidson emphasized that Niketh, Ryan and Fischer will all be based at the company’s historic Juneau Avenue campus, underscoring its continued commitment to Milwaukee as its global home.

For dealers, the moves signal a renewed strategy built on heritage, brand strength and tighter operational alignment — anchored by two names that riders know and trust: Bill and Karen Davidson.