NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory.

According to Motorcycle Industry Council data, there are nearly 500 dealers throughout the state and almost 900,000 motorcycles in use. NPA Lakeland strives to help with the growth of the powersports industry in the region and state. The excitement surrounding the new facility is mutual between NPA and Florida dealers.

“The response we’ve received from dealers has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Jim Woodruff, CEO of NPA. “This is sure to be the premier destination for powersports dealers in the state to buy and sell their pre-owned inventory throughout NPA’s nationwide network.”

NPA Lakeland is easily accessible to Florida dealers all over the region and is equipped with many unique NPA features, such as a full-size boat and RV wash and inspection bay. “The area is centrally located and is convenient for our Florida dealers to get to from anywhere, which helps us better serve them,” said Jeff Kinney, VP of operations. “Plus, the new building can accommodate more than 2,000 units per month.”

Despite Hurricane Ian, the first scheduled auction at the 150,000- square- foot Lakeland facility was held successfully Oct. 27. Hundreds of bidders and buyers participated in person and online. Upcoming Lakeland auctions are Nov. 22 and Dec. 22. Auctions are held live and online via NPA Simulcast, with the in-person Preview Day the day before.

“We were fortunate not to have suffered any substantial damage from Hurricane Ian. The storm delayed some operations, but we’re full throttle now,” said Mark Clifford, eastern regional operations manager for NPA.

For more information about NPA’s Lakeland facility, contact Mark Clifford at mclifford@npauctions.com or 813.522.5990. Dealers may also contact territory sales manager Chris Ramanauskas at cramanauskas@npauctions.com or 813.486.7262.

New NPA Lakeland Address: NPA Lakeland, 4035 Frontage Rd. N., Lakeland, FL 33810

