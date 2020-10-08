Hub City Harley-Davidson closing Oct. 31

Hub City Harley-Davidson of Aberdeen, South Dakota, will officially close its doors on Oct. 31, according to multiple social media posts and an announcement on its website.

The announcement adds to a list of other Harley-Davidson dealerships around the nation that have closed their doors since June. A list of our coverage can be found below.

In a subsequent social media post, Hub City Harley-Davidson said it wanted to reach out to its customers to let them know that it will continue to offer winter storage and service appointments at its Jamestown store, as well as, offer free pick up and delivery.

Brian’s Valley Forge Harley-Davidson, Trooper, PA



Harley-Davidson of Southampton, Greenfield, MA

Barnett's Las Cruces Harley-Davidson, Las Cruces, NM

Calumet Harley-Davidson, Munster, IN

Goe Harley-Davidson, Angleton, TX

Iron Town Harley-Davidson, New Berlin, WI

Abernathy Harley-Davidson, Union City, TN