Farrow Harley-Davidson to close Feb. 28: report

Stationed at its location since 1941, downtown Farrow Harley-Davidson will close its doors for good on Sunday, Feb. 28.

“The Harley-Davidson Motor Company has been hinting at a consolidation plan for quite some time and we have been working with them to make necessary changes for the longevity of the Harley-Davidson brand,” said president Rick Ricart in a statement, according to Columbus Business First. “We are proud to be America’s oldest Harley dealer, and our goal is to be the nation’s greatest Harley dealership. We are continuing to work hard to achieve this goal for our customers and our staff.” Employees of the store will be transferred to the dealership’s Farrow East location.

This comes 10 days after Neidengard’s Harley-Davidson announced it was closing its doors after 115 years. It’s also in trend with numerous other dealerships deciding to do the same in the wake of Harley’s Rewire and Hardwire corporate strategic planning.