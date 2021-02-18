After 115 years in family business, Harley-Davidson dealership owner closing up shop: report

Another longtime Harley-Davidson dealership owner has decided it’s time to ride off into the sunset.

In an article titled “Neidengard’s Owners Riding Into the Sunset,” the Wheeling News Register reports on its theintelligencer.net website that owners John and Kim Neidengard are closing Neidengard’s Harley-Davidson in Wintersville, Ohio.

Feb. 27 is the official closing date of the oldest family-owned dealership in Ohio. John began working at the shop at age 12, following in the footsteps of his father, John F., and grandfather, G.H., a machinist who helmed the operation until John F. took over in 1930.

The following note greets customers who visit the dealership’s website:

Neidengard's Motorcycles was established in 1906 by G.H.Neidengard.

It has been our pleasure to serve the motorcycle community for 115 years, along the way becoming Neidengard's Harley-Davidson for over 100 years.

G.H. was an avid rider and racer and so began our dealerships participation in various forms of motorcycle competitions capturing national and local recognition.

John F. Neidengard took over the operation in the late 1930's and followed in his father's footsteps competing in both local & national events.

We have sponsored rides and poker runs to benefit national and local charities, with our strong committed staff, Hog Chapter and loyal customers we have been one of the top dealers in the nation to raise money for M.D.A and W.W.P

Over the years we have received several silver and bronze Bar and Shield Achievement Awards from The Harley Davidson Motor Company.

After many pleasurable years as a Harley-Davidson Dealer, I have made the decision to enjoy life to the fullest by retiring.

At this time we would like to thank our committed staff for many years of hard work and dedication to our dealership and to our loyal customers that have supported all of us, we thank you also.

Regretfully, our dealership will be permanently closing our doors Saturday February 27th at 3:00pm

Customer's with lay-aways, special orders, motorcycles in for service and storage will be notified of pick up date.

Up until February 27th our motorcycle sales, service department, parts department, and general merchandise department will be here to serve all your needs.

All Neidengard gift cards must be redeemed on or before February 27, 2021

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com