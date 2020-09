Dealership closing after nearly 30 years in business

One of the largest Harley-Davidson dealerships in its region will be closing on Sept. 30, according to a report on nwitimes.com, the website of the Northwest Times in Munster, Indiana.

Founded in 1993, Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster had won the Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Circle of Achievement Award over a dozen times.

Owners Cindy and Chuck Kreisl announced to customers that the dealership will close for good on Sept. 30.

