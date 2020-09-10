Dealership consolidates, closes second location: report

They say that when one door closes, a window opens; it’s likely that one Harley-Davidson dealership owner is hoping the old adage to be true, as Powersports Business has learned that another dealership will close its doors permanently.

"We have had great success being part of the Valley Forge community but believe we can deliver more value to our customers and communities by consolidating our operations," Brian Bentley, owner of Brian's Harley-Davidson, told the Bucks County Courier Times. According to company officials, COVID-19 played “no role in the decision.”

Its main shop, Brian’s Harley-Davidson, will remain open, but its Brian’s Valley Forge Harley-Davidson location will close.

Other Harley-Davidson dealership closure announcements since June 2020:

Harley-Davidson of Southampton, Greenfield, MA

Barnett's Las Cruces Harley-Davidson, Las Cruces, NM

Calumet Harley-Davidson, Munster, IN

Goe Harley-Davidson, Angleton, TX

Iron Town Harley-Davidson, New Berlin, WI

Abernathy Harley-Davidson, Union City, TN