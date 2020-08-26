Retirement leads to dealership’s closure after 37 years

“Thank you for a great ride. We will be closing our doors for good August 29, 2020.” That’s a post from the dealership’s website that will see it bidding farewell after opening its doors in 1983.

Goe Harley-Davidson in Angleton, Texas, posted the remarks on its website. The website also announced a Howard Goe Retirement Ride on Aug. 29, weather pending. Goe Kawasaki also will be closing.

The dealership’s Facebook has 52,000 followers.

Here’s a letter from Howard to the dealership’s customers:

GOE HARLEY-DAVIDSON CLOSING AUGUST 29, 2020

To Our Customers,

We will always cherish our 46 years in the Motorcycle industry. We have enjoyed the good times and ridden out the downs in our industry. We have been an independent dealer since '74, Kawasaki dealer since '76 and Harley-Davidson dealer since '83.

2020 has been a year unlike any in recent memory. Global pandemics, tumultuous shifts in the economy, quarantines, and many other factors have dominated not only the headlines but our lives as well. We are all learning to live in the new realities that this year has presented us. Shifts in the way that people buy and what they buy are causing companies to reevaluate their product offerings, their supply chain, and their distribution models.

Our industry has made news over the last year or so on how they are going about meeting these new demands. The way that everyone has gone about business took a drastically different turn when the COVID-19 crisis came on the scene. Our manufacturer partners have shared a lot of changes and challenges this year as well.

As a result, we have made the difficult decision to do our part and close Goe Kawasaki, Inc. and Goe Harley-Davidson. We will close the stores on or before August 29, 2020.

We appreciate everyone that has been a part of a really good run. We thank you for your patronage and loyalty to Goe Kawasaki, Inc. and Goe Harley-Davidson.

Howard Goe